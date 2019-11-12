Three men, woman shot dead in Portlands home









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Three men and a woman were shot dead in Mitchells Plain in the early hours of this morning. The victims, who had been in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands, were between the ages of 30 and 32, police said on Tuesday. Police are investigating whether the incident could have been gang-related. "Anti Gang Unit members and crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues following an incident in the early hours of this morning, where three males and a woman between the ages of 30 and 32 were shot dead in Mitchells Plain," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. "Reports at the disposal of police indicate that the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands when a vehicle with occupants pulled up and three suspects got into the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled.

"Investigations by detectives are looking into all possibilities, including indications this could be gang-related.

"Anyone with information that can assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the Anti Gang Unit hotline 080 664 264."

Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum boss Abie Isaacs condemned the incident.

In August, a 16-year-old boy became yet another victim of the unabated gang violence in Portlands.

The teenager was shot multiple times in the face, back, neck and chest while standing on the corners of Durban Way and Welkom Road in Portlands at 6.25am.

On the same day, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed and his body found on a field near Zambesi Street in Portlands.

Cape Times