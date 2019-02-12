File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three Lentegeur High pupils were injured in a knife fight at the school yesterday. Two were admitted to hospital while one ran away from ambulance personnel. The incident took place at 8.10am.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said one of the stabbed pupils was in Grade 10 and the other in Grade 11. Both were aged 16.

They were in a stable condition after being attacked by two other pupils, also aged 16, one in Grade 9 and another in Grade 11, she said.

“They will be released today (Monday) and (another) learner, with a head and neck injury, tomorrow,” Hammond said.

Counselling has been offered to both teachers and pupils, Hammond said.

“WCED officials are at the school to assist the school in stabilising the environment. The incident is of great concern to the WCED and the school community,” she added.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Lentegeur police attended to a complaint of a fight on school premises at a high school in Lentegeur.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police determined that three learners had allegedly been involved in a fight and had sustained stab wounds.

“Two of the learners were admitted to hospital with injuries to their neck, arms and legs,” he added.

“A third learner was taken to the day hospital, where he then allegedly ran away from the ambulance personnel.

“The motive for the incident is currently unknown. A case of assault has been registered by police (and the) investigation is continuing,” he said.

