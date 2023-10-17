Three recaptured awaiting trial prisoners back in court but duo still on run

Three awaiting trial inmates who were recaptured after escaping from the holding cells at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court last week found themselves in the dock again on Monday. Khumzi Ningo, Jody Adams and Elroy Geduld appeared in court where Ningo requested legal aid while Adams and Geduld told the court they will represent themselves.

The three accused were among six awaiting trial prisoners who were being transported to a correctional holding facility after their respective court appearances on Wednesday, when they overpowered one of the police officers and escaped on foot. One of the escapees was arrested the same day. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Adams and Geduld were also arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Gang Unit, which spearheaded the search.

Ningo was rearrested on Friday at 9.12pm. The two outstanding escapees, Vuyani Bonkolo and Khaya Supulana have been identified to be from Gugulethu. The inmates face a string of charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, three cases of attempted murder, escaping from custody, possession of a firearm and the possession of ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to October 23 for bail information. Ningo’s initial arrest was due to his link to Golden Arrow bus robberies. He and his accomplices, including Supulana, allegedly used a firearm to rob the drivers and passengers of their valuables.

“Escape from lawful custody, attempted murder and robbery of a firearm cases have been registered at Athlone police station that will be probed by our provincial detectives. “An appeal is made to the community to please refrain from approaching or confronting these escapees as they are deemed to be armed and dangerous,” said Pojie. The public has been urged to report any suspicious people or the whereabouts of Bonkolo and Supulana to the nearest police station.