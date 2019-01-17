File photo: NSRI

Cape Town – A British tourist was rescued after being swept out to sea by rip currents between 200m and 300m offshore at Kleinmond Main Beach. The 64-year-old Londoner was released from hospital after being treated.

NSRI said three rescue swimmers launched into the surf “with our NSRI Pink Rescue Buoys and reached the man, who was barely conscious 300 metres offshore and caught in a rip current.

“We secured him and rescued him, swimming him to the beach, where EMR ambulance services had at that stage also arrived on the scene.”

Earlier this week, an American female tourist was found floating 150m off-shore in the surf by an NSRI rescue craft after rough waves had swept her off the rocks at Gordon’s Bay on Sunday.

The 20-year-old’s decision to swim further out to sea may have saved her life.

“Waves swept her off the rocks in very rough sea conditions and she opted to swim further out to sea, rather than try to get to shore on the rugged rocky coastline, which may have battered her against the rocks.

“The decision to do this may have saved her life,” said the NSRI.

Cape Times