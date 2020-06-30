Three suspects appear over killing of 21-year-old pregnant woman, attempted murder

Cape Town – Three suspects appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old pregnant woman and the attempted murder of two others. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Kraaifontein woman was eight months' pregnant and died of her wounds on Friday night. The incident, in which the two others were wounded, is suspected to be gang-related. “Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives took over the investigation and on Friday held a tracing operation consisting of AGU detectives and AGU visible policing members. Three male suspects between the ages of 32 and 38 were traced and arrested. “Two other people, aged 27 and 37, were injured in (the same) incident. Cases of attempted murder were opened as well,” said Van Wyk.

Separately, alleged double murderer Ryan Smith yesterday abandoned his bail application and will remain in custody until his next court appearance in September.

Smith, 28, is accused of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend, Altecia Kortjie, and their 7-year-old daughter, Raynecia Kortjie, by stabbing them to death.

Smith had applied for bail, but at yesterday’s court appearance in Bellville Magistrate’s Court he abandoned his application.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The matter was postponed to (yesterday) to verify the address of the accused and continue with his bail application.

"The address was verified but the accused abandoned his bail application. The matter has now been postponed to September 25 for further investigation.”

The State is opposing bail.

It was reported that the couple had a tumultuous relationship and in the days leading up to the discovery of the bodies, Altecia had tried to seek a restraining order against Smith but was unsuccessful.

Kortjie and her daughter were found with multiple stab wounds at a home in Commerce Way in Belhar after being missing since June 9.

Meanwhile, the case against Subcouncil 23 manager Raphael Martin, 53, charged with raping a 13-year-old girl, has been postponed to July30 for bail application.

Martin appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The teen’s distraught parents previously said that after three years of abuse, the girl finally opened up to her family and told them what had been happening.

Martin was a frequent visitor at the girl’s Strandfontein home, and just over a week ago allegedly forced himself on the teen in their kitchen while her parents were in the next room.

