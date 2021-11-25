Three suspects arrested after hijacking Paarl meat delivery truck

CAPE TOWN - The actions of a brave truck driver and police resulted in the arrest of three suspects shortly after a truck was hijacked in Mbekweni, Paarl. Police spokesperson Dawood Suliman said on Wednesday at about 2.20pm a meat delivery truck was hijacked in Mbekweni by three unknown armed suspects who demanded money and cell phones from the workers.

“The suspects used a crowbar to remove a safe with cash out the truck, where after they fled the scene in a white VW Polo. “The driver of the truck followed the suspects after the incident and saw police officers, who were patrolling the area, and alerted them by means of hand signals,” Suliman said. While being pursued by the police, the suspects stopped their vehicle and fled on foot.

“Mbekweni Crime Prevention Unit members, with the assistance of Boland K9 Unit gave chase and managed to apprehend all three suspects. Two firearms which were used during the hijacking and the safe were seized. It was discovered that the vehicle used to commit the crime was reported hijacked in a Bishop Lavis case,” Suliman said. The three suspects aged between 28 and 41 were arrested for hijacking and possession of prohibited firearms, and are due to appear in the Paarl Magistrates court once they have been charged. In a separate incident, police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information following the release of images from surveillance footage during a robbery in Kensington.

Three unknown armed males entered a retail store in Kensington and robbed the store. Three unknown armed males entered a retail store on the corner of 4th Avenue and 4th Street in Kensington on Wednesday, pretending to be customers. “The customers were ordered to sit on the floor, upon which the suspects robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables. No shots were fired at any stage. The suspects fled the scene on foot in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. Kensington police are investigating a case of business robbery.” Anyone with information is urged to call the investigating officer Warrant Officer Cameron Morgan on 074 589 0930 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.