File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three alleged thieves were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property after a number of 1.5kg bags of frozen chicken portions were recovered at a panel shop in Matthew Street, Parow. A police spokesperson said officers conducted a search of the premises. According to an invoice that was found, the products are valued at around R200 000.

“Investigations revealed that a delivery vehicle was hijacked this morning (Thursday) at the corners of Klipfontein at Jakes Gerwel Roads, Athlone, but was not on the premises on their arrival,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut.

However, he said, an Opel Corsa utility vehicle was found on the premises and investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Parow in December 2018.

He said more charges can be added as investigations continue. The three accused – aged 29, 40, and 49 – will appear in court once charged.

Cape Times