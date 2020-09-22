Three suspects sought after four killed in Nyanga drive-by shooting

Cape town - Police are hunting for three suspects after four people were killed in a hail of bullets outside a house in Crossroads at the weekend. A fifth person was wounded in the shooting in Noxolo Street and is recovering in hospital. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said murder and attempted murder cases were being investigated. “Reports indicate the five men, all in their early thirties, were sitting in front of a house in Crossroads when a white VW vehicle pulled up and three occupants fired several shots and subsequently fled. One person died on the scene and three victims succumbed to injuries sustained. A fifth person was admitted to hospital where he is receiving treatment,” said Potelwa. This is the same area where councillor Nokuthula Bolitye, 49, and her 13-year-old son were shot and wounded in May.

Bolitye said she was still recovering from the attack.

She was shot in the leg and stomach while her son was hit in the back after the two unknown men broke into their home in Gqoloma Street.

“When I received the call on Sunday, as the area councillor, to call the police because a group of men were shot, it opened fresh wounds for me, especially knowing that the suspects have not been caught yet.

“I still do not know the motive behind the attack, because I work hard and serve the community. I am still recovering from an attack.

“Some days my body would be so tired that I have to work from home,” she said.

Bolitye said residents lived in fear.

“I believe the area is one of the deadly townships in Cape Town,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact detective sergeant Mlonyeni on 0837193621 or alternatively detective captain Pakaman on 0824692470.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp.

