Three suspects to appear over R3m liquid cocaine discovery in Table View

Cape Town – Three suspects accused of dealing in drugs valued at R3 million are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court today.

Table View police officers had received information regarding a vehicle in the Bloubergrandt area which was possibly involved with drugs, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.





On locating the vehicle in question on Friday, which was parked inside a complex, a "scared" woman, " clinging profusely to her handbag", was found in a car.





"The members found a female inside the vehicle and realised that she was very scared. They requested her to get out of the vehicle and started their search of the vehicle and her handbag, which she was clinging to profusely," Van Wyk said.

A large, undisclosed amount of cash was allegedly found in her handbag. The search proceeded to her residence in the same complex, which was occupied by two people.





"Inside they found numerous containers with liquid cocaine to the estimated value of about R3 000 000. The members then continued with further searching of the whole perimeter and in the garden area they found containers with tik and cash."

At about 3.10pm on Sunday, officers attached to Malmesbury and Riebeeck West police stations, with the assistance from the Swartland Traffic and Law Enforcement, executed a search warrant at a house in Riebeeck West of a known drug dealer.

A high-speed chase ensued and the suspect drove to his house in Meerendal Street and bolted the gates, refusing access to his premises, Van Wyk said.





A search warrant was obtained and the Boland and Swartland Traffic K9 Unit assisted with the search. Outside the house, the officers allegedly found sachets containing tik, mandrax tablets, stoppe dagga and a black refuse bag filled half with loose dagga.

The 59-year-old suspect will appear at the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Monday on drug-related charges and crimen injuria.

In Dunoon, Milnerton, police received information regarding a possible drug house at about 10.30pm on Thursday, On arrival at the premises, a male was searched as well as the premises to follow up on the intelligence received.

During their search officers allegedly found large amounts of tik and mandrax concealed in containers inside the house. An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.





The suspect was arrested on charges of possession and dealing in drugs, and is due to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.





Cape Times



