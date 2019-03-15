File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three taxi drivers on the top 100 outstanding warrants list have been apprehended this week. The arrests represented 222 warrants, totalling just under R400 000, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Friday.

Yesterday, officers arrested a 36-year-old on Jakes Gerwel Drive, with 56 warrants valued at R103 500.

Another suspect was arrested at the Ndabeni Pound. The 35-year-old has 133 warrants amounting to R188 650.

"His vehicle was impounded two weeks ago in Brackenfell and he actually had the temerity to show up at the pound," Smith said.

On Tuesday, another taxi driver was arrested at a roadblock in Mitchells Plain. He had 33 outstanding warrants, valued at R100 600.

"I want to commend the officers who made these very significant arrests and I hope that the courts throw the book at these drivers. It is the only way that we’ll get a handle on the reckless behaviour on our roads and disregard for the law.

"Let these also serve as a warning to the taxi industry – we are ramping up our operations in response to the many complaints from the public.

"Apart from outstanding warrants, we will also be focusing on operating licences, overloading and driving offences.

"To commuters and other road users, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience these operations may cause but we have no other alternative.

"The warning also extends to private motorists, because contrary to popular belief, public transport operators are not the only guilty parties on our roads."

Cape Times