Three years on: No arrests in the tragic case of Mbali Koba's rape and murder

Makhanda's Archbishop, Nkosinathi Ngesi, has demanded urgent action from police as no arrests have been made three years after the rape and murder of three-year-old Mbali Koba in Alicedale. His call also comes as another woman was murdered last month, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

Ngesi, who is also a leader of the Concerned Makhanda Residents Group, questioned how police could not find the child's rapist and murderer in the tiny town of Alicedale, with less than 10 000 residents about 52 kilometres away from Makhanda. “Mbali was found dead at her home in the early hours of September 5, 2022. Three suspects were arrested but nine months later, the investigation was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.” According to the residents group, the community held two protest marches to the Alicedale Police Station, demanding information about the case and pointing out that the police had not gone door to door at the time of Mbali's murder to look for suspects.

"Why the police cannot find the rapist in a very small community of less than 10 000 baffles my mind. Or is the problem that her mother comes from a modest background? "(It) appears as if this case has gone cold. Mbali's killer must be found," said Ngesi. Police spokesperson, Marius McCarthy confirmed the matter was still under investigation.

“We can confirm that FCS is investigating a case of rape and murder after members attached to Alicedale SAPS attended to a crime scene in Alicedale where three-year-old Mbali Koba was found. Detectives did follow up on information received from the community and approached three persons of interest that were released after they could not be linked to the crime. DNA results did not link anyone of the three suspects. Investigation continues,” McCarthy said. In a recent incident, Nopopi Katiya was also murdered in Makhanda allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend. The Concerned Makana Residents Group said they met with Katiya's family together with Zwelonke Women's leaders who expressed disappointment that arrests were yet to be made in the case.

Police spokesperson, Nobuntu Gantana said: “Joza Saps opened a case of murder after a 42-year-old female was assaulted and later succumbed to her wounds on March 29, 2025. It is alleged that the woman was brought to hospital by her boyfriend for medical attention after she was severely assaulted by unknown assailants. The victim succumbed to the injuries and was certified dead at Settlers hospital. Investigation into the matter continues. No arrest as yet.” Ngesi demanded action in both cases. "We demand action against these perpetrators who are not afraid of anything. They know that either they will never be arrested, or they will be imprisoned for a short time and after a few years they will be back and rape and kill again. The statistics easily showcase that fact. Killing women and children is an abomination and it must be stopped at all costs. Good men out there must not only condemn but must protect the vulnerable. We demand justice for Mbali and Nopopi," said Ngesi.