Cape Town – Three youngsters from Lavender Hill were killed in a ruthless gang drive-by shooting on Saturday night. Young mom Simouné Fortune, 22, along with cousins Nizaam Abrahams, 19, and Quewan Sergio Petersen, 16, were killed in St Bonaface Road when a car full of gangsters opened fire on the group.

According to a source, members of a gang were seen driving a silver car in the area before several shots rang out.

“It is unclear what they were driving but apparently there were five Junky Funkys in the car and two of them were shooting,” says the source.

“There were 19 cartridges on the scene. The three youngsters were all innocent people. The two teen boys died on the scene while the girl was rushed to Retreat Day Hospital, where she died.

“A fourth victim, 30, who was shot in the hand, is allegedly a member of the Flakka Boys gang.”

Simouné’s heartbroken family say she was killed nearly a year after her boyfriend, Enrico Benjamin, also died due to gang violence.

“He was killed a year ago and Simouné recently gave birth to their second daughter, Shiloh. She is only one-month-old,” says a relative who asked not to be named.

“Her first daughter, Hope, is only four. She went to the shop with her friend to buy cigarettes.”

Nizaam’s father Omar, 59, says shortly after 8pm his son went to buy bread and electricity.

“Nizaam and Quewan were together the whole day and they walked to the shop,” he says.

“They shot Nizaam in the back and he died there on the scene.”

“I am still in shock after seeing him like that. I mean, he works for a tree felling business and helps the family. He is not even a gangster.”

Mom Gaironesa, 49, says Nizaam recently found out that his girlfriend is three months' pregnant and was excited about becoming a father.

“She lives in Heidelberg and was coming to us on Monday to have her scan done so we can see the gender of the baby. Nizaam was very excited,” says the mother.

“The girlfriend is not coping as she is expecting our first grandchild.”

Quewan’s parents, Natasha and Eugene, say the Grade 9 learner from Lavender Hill High School tried to escape the gunmen by running into a nearby house.

His traumatised parents explain: “We heard the skote (shots) and went to look because we know they just left to go to the shop and then someone came screaming Nizaam is shot and we were taken to Quewan who ran into someone’s house and he was already gone.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the incident and says no arrests had yet been made.

