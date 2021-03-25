Thugs break into Grade R classroom, steal sanitisers and stationery

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is appealing to communities to assist in reporting suspicious activity or the sale of goods obtained at schools after criminals broke into Parkfields Primary School in Hanover Park again. They gained entry to the school’s Grade R classroom through a window and made off with stationery, sanitisers, wet wipes and tissues on Sunday. This comes as parents say they are concerned about their children’s safety after criminals stole the entrance gates of the school earlier this month. The school governing body member Nazley Cottle said she received a call from the caretaker that a classroom was broken into. “All stationery was stolen along with sanitisers for the year. Costumes worth lots of money were taken and she (the teacher) told us that parents had made sacrifices to buy their children the stationery.

“Now the kids are left with nothing and she feels heartbroken. It’s sad that this school, the children and teachers must suffer like this at the hands of thieves who came from the school and who have siblings at the school,” Cottle said.

WCED spokesperson Unathi Booi said the total value of items stolen is still to be determined.

“The school’s geographical location poses a big challenge as it does not have neighbours surrounding it. The school does have security infrastructure but in most of the incidents reported in the past, infrastructure on the outside of the school building has been targeted.

“The department is in discussions with the school regarding other possible safety methods that can be put in place,” Booi said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they were investigating the burglary, but there had been no arrests.

Ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede said the school has been a target of several break-ins. He called for community’s support.

“The only solution is that community members around the school must be more vigilant, look out for potential criminals and assist in reporting suspicious people walking around the school. That’s the only way we can protect the school. Also SAPS needs to play their part in doing regular patrols,” he said.

Anyone with any information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times