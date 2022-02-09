Thys Giliomee won’t fill municipal manger post

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have welcomed the decision by the Hessequa Municipality Council to withdraw the appointment of sexual harassment-accused Thys Giliomee from the position of municipal manager. This follows an outrage after it emerged that Giliomee was being recommended for the position.

DA mayor of the Hessequa Municipality, Grant Riddles, had initially said Giliomee was appointed as municipal manager with effect from January 1 after following all legal procedures. Giliomee was accused of sexually assaulting a junior employee during his tenure as municipal manager at the Mossel Bay Municipality. He was placed on special, full-paid leave pending an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

His contract was later terminated before he could face a disciplinary hearing. The EFF in the Western Cape wrote to the mayor, opposing Giliomee’s appointment and saying it was a slap in the face for the victim and many other women across the province who continued to suffer at the hands of men. The municipality confirmed on Tuesday that Giliomee would no longer be appointed in the position.

“The decision to rescind the appointment was supported by a reconsideration of the historic events that led to the exit agreement of Mr Giliomee at the Municipality of Mossel Bay. Mr Hendrik Visser (director: development planning) is currently acting as municipal manager,” the said. The position of municipal manager will be advertised as soon as possible. ANC head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni said they welcomed the decision.

“It was obviously a DA manoeuvre which they thought we would not push back on. “We will strictly oversee the selection and appointment processes to unfold for the MM of Hessequa Municipality and we will be vigilant that the DA does not use this municipality as a dumping site for another failed administrator from another municipality, worst of all one accused of sexual harassment,“ he said. EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said: “On December 3, 2021, EFF Western Cape issued a statement opposing the pending appointment of Thys Giliomee and on December 8 we wrote to the executive mayor of the Hessequa Municipality, rejecting the consideration to appoint Giliomee.