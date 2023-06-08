Tika assists old-age home with solar power system

Cape Town - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Turkish Ambassador Ayşegül KANDAŞ on Wednesday handed over a 13 650 kW solar power system to the Beit-ul-Aman Old Age Home in Wynberg. The handover, made possible by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), was attended by several dignitaries including those from the Muslim community.

The home was established in 1965 and opened its doors in 1978, and now houses around 60 elderly residents. Kandas said: “This is a show of respect as to what you are going through and our way as the Turkish government to show Ubuntu in South Africa. This year we want to achieve more and improve the lives of communities. This is part of the collaborations we have with South Africa for community development. We saw from South during the earthquake the solidarity and we continue this exercise because we never know when a country will need help.” Zulu thanked the ambassador and Tika for the initiatives that continue to build and develop South Africa.

“I have seen the commitment of the workers from this centre, the tidiness and the way the elderly are taken care of. “The gift that we got here today will alleviate the burden caused by the load-shedding. I thank this institution for good governance and accountability as seen by how they use the money for the subsidy from the government,” she said. Tika programme coordinator Abdulkadir Abukan said they aimed to reach all corners of the world and help more people through their initiatives.

“Electricity is one of the biggest problems of South Africa. The backup system will provide much-needed relief in the institution. We will continue with our projects to uplift those in need through the programmes,” he said. The chairperson of the home, Mogamed Phaldie Jeppie said: “We are really grateful for the assistance. We often spend around R30 000 on electricity in the facility a month, but now with this, we get to maybe save around R10 000 of that amount.