TikTok ‘bully’ modus operandi under scrutiny

Mishkah Arend's legal team are hoping to understand the modus operandi of her alleged attacker in a verbal and physical assault that went viral on TikTok. The suspect, Anushkah Braaf, made her second court appearance on Wednesday.

Braaf, 23, was charged after a video of her beating up Arend, allegedly over a man, went viral. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that another charge had been added. “The matter of State v Anushka Braaf was back at Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

“The matter was postponed for the State to provide the defence attorney with further particulars. “They also added another charge of assault against the accused. “Her case has been postponed until October 13.”

“She is excused from attending court until the State need her testimony.” Arend’s lawyer, Darian Hock, said she was taking it one day at a time. “The defence will now have an opportunity to peruse the docket. We will then be able to see what the modus operandi was,” he said.

In the viral video of the incident, Braaf is heard accusing Arend of speaking about her. She asks Arend whether she wants to be beaten up before using her fists to do so, leaving Arend with a bloodied face. The incident has sparked several conversations around bullying, with social media users condemning the incident and sharing their experiences about bullies.