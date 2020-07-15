Time for mop-up operations before next cold front at end of July

Cape Town – Mop-up operations were under way yesterday following heavy rainfalls and gale-force winds that wreaked havoc across the province. On Monday, strong winds blew roofs off buildings with uprooted trees resulting in road closures, power outages and train service disruptions. City Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the Informal Settlements Department yesterday continued with assessments and issued flood kits consisting of plastic sheeting, while Transport was providing milling and sand. “Disaster Management is appealing to residents living in a natural watercourse to move to higher ground. And please make sure your floor level is higher than the ground level,” said Powell. Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the Recreation and Parks department had responded to nearly 100 incidents over a three-day period.

“Uprooted trees or fallen branches are some of the most visible impacts of the severe winds and storms, and have the potential to cause significant damage.

"Our teams are on standby to respond to reports as they come in so that the work can be completed as speedily as possible,” he said.

No rain has been predicted by the SA Weather Services for the next six to seven days, however another cold front is predicted for the week ending on July 27, said Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

“Across the province there have been reports of damage to buildings and debris that still needs to be removed,” he said.

"There are still some settlements in low-lying areas that have been hit with localised flooding. These are being assisted by local authorities. In some areas electricity supply continues to be affected,” Bredell said.

Cape Times