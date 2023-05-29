Tip-off leads to drug bust to the value of R700 000

Cape Town - The Anti-Economic and Extortion task team in the Western Cape nabbed a 36-year-old man in connection with the discovery of drugs including tik and mandrax worth R700 000. On Saturday at about 9am, the police received information of a vehicle transporting a consignment of drugs on the N7.

“Even though the members were on rest days at the time of the tip-off, they placed themselves on duty and positioned themselves on the N7. When the members spotted the vehicle that fitted the description given, they pulled it off the road and ensued with a search. They discovered tik to the value of R50 000,” said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie. At the foreign national suspect’s house, police found and seized a substantial quantity of drugs to the estimated value of R650 000 – 3 689 Mandrax tablets and Tik and 619 Ecstasy tablets – as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking and dealing. “The find was confiscated as evidence and the accused was apprehended and detained. The 36-year-old suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs. He is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s court on Monday on the mentioned charge.”

Meanwhile, Anti-Gang Unit members found a pistol, a revolver, three imitation firearms and ammunition as well as 200 mandrax tablets at a house in Eerste River on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman. “The members received information about firearms at the identified premises and acted on it. The members found and confiscated a pistol, a revolver, three imitation firearms and ammunition as well as 200 mandrax tablets and 10 Ziploc plastic bags containing crushed mandrax. A 30-year-old woman was arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, the possession of imitation firearms and possession of drugs,” police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said. In an unrelated incident on Friday at about 11pm, the Rural Flying Squad doing duty at a vehicle checkpoint on the N7 near Clanwilliam pulled over a vehicle with five occupants suspected of transporting illegal firearms and ammunition.