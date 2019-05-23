The National Assembly chamber. File photo: ANA/Ayanda Ndamane

Incoming parliamentarians were warned by civil society organisations picketing outside Parliament yesterday to put the Constitution and the country above their parties’ interests. Ahmed Kathrada Foundation executive chairperson Neeshan Balton issued the warning as the parliamentarians, who were being sworn in inside Parliament, made a pledge to serve with integrity, fulfil their parliamentary duties and uphold their oaths of office.

Speaking from among a group of 30 protesters representing about 23 organisations, Balton said the various bodies had signed and handed over a memorandum to a representative from Parliament.

Section 27 and Sonke Gender Justice representatives played a leading role at the picket.

“In this memorandum we firstly congratulate all the incoming MPs and wish them well. We first and foremost want to remind all these MPs that they will be taking an oath today in which they pledge to uphold and defend the Constitution.

“We think that should be the most fundamental concern, as opposed to wanting to protect the interests of individuals or their political parties,” he said.

“Had this been done in the previous round of Parliament, had MPs been more awakened to their oversight responsibilities and done this (oversight) without fear or favour, Nkandla and other issues would have been dealt with much earlier.”

Balton said the new lot of incoming MPs had a huge responsibility to deal with the issues of state capture and corruption and to hold all the government entities and ministers, as well as the president, accountable to their oaths.

He said they were also picketing to amplify a call made by many in society for a Cabinet to be appointed of men and women of the highest levels of integrity.

“Because it is only when you have people at the helm of the government who are not going to interfere in the awarding of tenders and appointment processes, which are the responsibilities of accounting officers, that the government will be rebuilt and a cap- able state rebuilt.

“That state should then lead the fight against issues of inequality, poverty and unemployment in this country. If you allow the state to continue to be captured by outside interests, then the government would be failing in carrying out the oath that many of these MPs are taking,” he added.

In their memorandum, which picketers handed to Parliament representative Peter Lebeko, the organisations also stressed that they were looking forward to being actively consulted on policy and legislation by the parliamentarians.

“We will be your eyes and ears in ensuring that the rights in our Constitution are being realised on the ground and in communities,” the memorandum stated.