Toddler killed, 17 injured in collision between taxis on N1









A minibus taxi overturned near the Ceres turn-off in the direction of Worcester, close to Touws River, after a collision with another taxi. Photo: Facebook / 1Second Cape Town – A two-year-old was killed early this morning between De Doorns and Touws River when two minibus taxis were involved in a collision on the N1. Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said one of the taxis overturned, with 17 people sustaining slight injuries. The injured were transported to the Worcester Provincial Hospital. The crash took place near the Ceres turn-off in the direction of Worcester, close to Touws River. According to Africa, it took the number of fatalities on the province's roads this weekend to at least 25. On Sunday, two people died and three people were critically injured in a collision between two vehicles in Elsies River, which led to road closures between Balvenie and Owen roads.

Also yesterday, the N2 had to be closed at the R44 on Sir Lowry's Pass, near Grabouw, after people died when the driver of a taxi apparently lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll. The driver and two others were also seriously injured in the incident.

On the R60 at Mowershoogte, between Robertson and Worcester, two people died following a collision between four vehicles on Saturday.

The vehicles were overtaking when the crash occurred, Africa said.

“Yet another gruesome crash on the Robertson Road, between Robertson and Worcester, at Mowershoogte, where four vehicles were involved.

"In one of the vehicles one person, a male occupant, died and in one of the other vehicles a female occupant lost her life,” Africa said.