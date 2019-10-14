Cape Town – A two-year-old was killed early this morning between De Doorns and Touws River when two minibus taxis were involved in a collision on the N1.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said one of the taxis overturned, with 17 people sustaining slight injuries. The injured were transported to the Worcester Provincial Hospital.
The crash took place near the Ceres turn-off in the direction of Worcester, close to Touws River.
According to Africa, it took the number of fatalities on the province's roads this weekend to at least 25.
On Sunday, two people died and three people were critically injured in a collision between two vehicles in Elsies River, which led to road closures between Balvenie and Owen roads.