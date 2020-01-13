Cape Town – Three people have been confirmed dead after a blaze at a double-storey home in Philippi last night.
Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the fire resulted in the deaths of a 32-year-old male and two boys, aged two and seven.
A 2-year-old girl was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, Majikela added. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Earlier, it had been reported that two people were burnt beyond recognition at their Schaapkraal home on the corner of Boom and Boundary roads, with unconfirmed reports of a further two people still missing.
"At approximately 11.35pm yesterday, the City's Fire & Rescue Service responded to a dwelling alight in Boom Street, Philippi," the City said earlier on Monday.