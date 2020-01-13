Toddler survives after three die in fire at double-storey Philippi home









Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Three people have been confirmed dead after a blaze at a double-storey home in Philippi last night. Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the fire resulted in the deaths of a 32-year-old male and two boys, aged two and seven. A 2-year-old girl was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, Majikela added. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Earlier, it had been reported that two people were burnt beyond recognition at their Schaapkraal home on the corner of Boom and Boundary roads, with unconfirmed reports of a further two people still missing. "At approximately 11.35pm yesterday, the City's Fire & Rescue Service responded to a dwelling alight in Boom Street, Philippi," the City said earlier on Monday.

"As Ottery's fire crew arrived first on the scene, they found a double-storey dwelling fully engulfed in flames with the roof and first floor already caved in. Immediately more resources were called upon.

"The initial search of the property led to the discovery of two bodies burnt beyond recognition. The South African Police Sevice dog unit was requested to search the property further.

"The fire was extinguished and the scene handed over to the SAPS forensics department just before 07:00. Two people are still unaccounted for."

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ricardo Coetzee, at 071 914 9663 or 082 469 2706

Also on Sunday at 11.06pm, the Mitchells Plain Fire crew responded to an incident in Symphony Walk at the Town Centre mall. It was discovered that rubbish was alight and the fire was extinguished at 11.27pm, the City said.

Cape Times