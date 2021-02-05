Toddler’s mom denies murdering him and hiding his body

Cape Times - The mother of slain one-year-old Orderick Lucas denied allegations by murder-accused Melvin Volkwyn that she was the one who murdered her child, panicked and then dumped him. This emerged during the cross-examination of mom Davidene Lucas which wrapped up at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Lucas faces possibly losing custody of her five-month-old baby who has to undergo an operation on her hand while a Child Welfare investigation is underway. ON Thursday, Volkwyn’s legal representative Susan Kuun, in one of four statements put to Lucas, said it was “quite possible” that when Lucas was on her way to return Orderick to his grandmother and legal guardian, Cornelia Scheepers, “something might have happened, like an accident. “You were scared ... and hid the baby,” Kunn said.

Lucas denied the statement.

Kuun continued that this could have been a reason why Lucas never went to Scheepers' home to look for Orderick. Lucas denied this as well.

State prosecutor Morne Julius probed Lucas about her drug abuse and her admission to blowing mandrax smoke into Orderick’s face “as it helped him sleep”.

“I would smoke and then blow the smoke in his face. Not directly in his face, but he would be a couple of metres away from me,” said Lucas.

She justified this action due to the toddler being “annoying”.

“He was always busy or fiddling around me, especially when I’m busy with something. He would be annoying while I was busy,” said Lucas.

Volkwyn pleaded not guilty to the murder of Orderick. The State alleges that he caused the death of the toddler and hid his body in the stormwater drain in Wittebol Street in Melton Rose, Eerste Rivier just metres away from Scheepers’ home.

The cause of Orderick’s death was not determined during autopsy

Orderick went missing on March 24, 2019, and was discovered in a drain when a group of children tried to retrieve a ball.

The matter will resume on Monday.

