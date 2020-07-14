Top accolade for children's radio station

Cape Town - A radio station for children, by children, based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, was recently named a winner of the Reboot Health and Wellness innovation challenge. Organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), Unicef, WFP, UNAids, and the UN, the challenge was aimed at celebrating young people’s creativity and their solutions to some of the health issues they face. Winners, selected by a public vote, were announced at a virtual ceremony last week. RX Radio is one of the first radio stations in the world to have child reporters broadcasting from a hospital. The station’s producer, Chris Booth, said being a winner brought global recognition to the work they did and was a great boost for the team’s morale.

“Being one of the winners of the Reboot Health and Wellbeing Innovation Challenge brings global recognition to RX Radio and the unique work that we are doing to inform, educate, and entertain children. Although the award was specifically for the work that RX Radio Child and Young Reporters have been doing during the time of the pandemic, it also shows the world and the global health community that listening to children’s perspectives and experiences can help change the way healthcare is delivered and spoken about throughout the world.”

Out of 140 entries, the RX Radio’s “Children’s Voices on Covid-19 project was one of the competition’s two winners.

Booth said they selected four team members, including reporters, Talitha Counter, Luzuko Sonkapu, and Alaweyah Mogali to represent the project and created a video explaining how the initiative was developed during the global pandemic.

“The children at the station have all been thrilled that their work at the station has been recognised by a global organisation. Many are amazed that our reach seems to be spreading beyond Cape Town,” Booth said.

