Top cop Kinnear’s widow institutes criminal charges against ‘everyone implicated’ in an Ipid report

Cape Town - In an attempt to get justice for the assassination of her husband Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, widow Nicolette Kinnear has instituted criminal charges of culpable homicide against “everyone implicated” in an Ipid report leading to his death. And though they “fear for our safety as no one can be trusted and I don’t know where any of the attacks could come from”, Kinnear said this was the alternative route to getting justice for her husband’s murder.

Kinnear confirmed she had registered a criminal docket. She explained that a culpable homicide docket was registered as it is the “unlawful, unintentional and negligent killing of another human being”. “This is exactly what had happened and played out in the case of my husband where people just did not do their jobs. The statement that I have submitted was very clear that everybody who was named in that report will have to be looked at,” said Kinnear.

Enquiries to Ipid had not been answered by deadline yesterday. Police union Popcru’s spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, said Charl was compromised from inside the SAPS organisation. “That's exactly what we have been saying, that his assassination could have been prevented had his security details not been compromised by those whom, together with him, took an oath to serve and protect. It is clear that he was compromised from within,” said Mamabolo.

Enquiries to Saps had not been answered by deadline on Thursday. A finalised report by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), found that the murder of Charl “should not have happened” if members of SAPS, including a so-called Rogue Unit, and others implicated in the report, had carried out their core functions as mandated by the Constitution. Kinnear said: “When the preliminary report came out, Ipid realised that a number of implicated individuals were eligible for retirement. The investigation became more urgent or prioritised and they made recommendations for departmental disciplinary charges. But nothing was done. Even when the final report came out, the organisation still did nothing to hold these individuals accountable. They sat back and allowed these members to exit the organisation with all their benefits and not being held to account for their involvement in my husband’s murder.

