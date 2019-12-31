The 24-year-old is recovering from surgery after rangers at the Silvermine Nature Reserve allegedly manhandled him, after they asked to see his permit.
In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, a ranger is seen pushing Dlamini’s arm behind his back and shoving him into a SANParks bakkie.
Dlamini, in a statement, said: “I will be represented by the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright following this terrible incident.
“Norton Rose Fulbright have enormous experience in dealing with contentious issues such as this and are currently dealing with Caster Semenya’s case against the IAAF.