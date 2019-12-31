Top cyclist Nicholas Dlamini appoints global law firm over broken arm incident









Nicholas Dlamini Picture: Facebook Cape Town – South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini has appointed law firm Norton Rose Fulbright to represent him following the incident with five SANParks rangers that left him with a broken arm. The 24-year-old is recovering from surgery after rangers at the Silvermine Nature Reserve allegedly manhandled him, after they asked to see his permit. In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, a ranger is seen pushing Dlamini’s arm behind his back and shoving him into a SANParks bakkie. Dlamini, in a statement, said: “I will be represented by the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright following this terrible incident. “Norton Rose Fulbright have enormous experience in dealing with contentious issues such as this and are currently dealing with Caster Semenya’s case against the IAAF.

“Our thanks for the many numerous offers for legal representation from concerned people willing to help me,” he said.

Dlamini added that he needed to receive expert care and physiotherapy, as well as rest.

Norton Rose Fulbright SA director Craig Woolley said they met Dlamini yesterday.

“We are taking instruction as to how we will be proceeding with the matter. When Mr Dlamini is physically up to it, we will assist him in drafting his statement which will be given to the police when he officially lodges a case,” he said.

Woolley said the law firm would communicate with SANParks and request a report of their independent investigator under the Protection of Information Act.

SANParks announced that it had suspended the rangers involved in the incident and initiated a full, independent investigation by MacRobert Attorneys.

Dlamini, a member of the NTT Pro Cycling team, has had a stellar 2019 that saw him participate in his first Vuelta a España cycling race, with hopes of becoming the first black South African to ride the Tour de France and to represent South Africa at the Olympics.

NTT Pro Cycling manager Mark Sinclair said: “It will take a while before NTT’s doctors and Nic’s surgeon can collaborate to give a fair prognosis.

“But clearly his entire 2020 season and his Olympic selection is in jeopardy.

“The situation remains the same. He will go to see the police as soon as he feels well enough. He is still in discomfort.”

SANParks acting head of communications, Rey Thakhuli, said the matter was now sub judice following Dlamini appointing legal representation.

Cape Times