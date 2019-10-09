Top female entrepreneurs nominated for business awards









Fatima Wise and Farah Moosa Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – After participating in a 12-month entrepreneurship programme with the First Lady Chamber (FLC), 10 strong female entrepreneurs have been nominated for the top three prizes in the first Annual First Lady Chamber Business of the Year Awards, which will be held at the Waterfront in October. Specific Key Performance Indicators have been established to evaluate the performance of each nominee. On September 9, they submitted their business plans based on their learnings and findings in the programme.

The nominees are Amina Abrahams, Aneeka Moosa, Abashiya Achilles, Ferouza Hendricks, Gadija Khan, Rushdiyah Narker, Tarryn Abrahams, Tasneem Galant, Zaitoon Ebrahim and Khadeeja Samsodien.





FLC was started as a small business supporting initiative in 2015 by Farah Moosa and Fatima Wise. Since then it has grown with a total of 16 members on their annual programme, alongside 500 women as part of their broader network at the FLC.





These powerful women from different industries all came together for the purpose of developing #strongertogether.





FLC’s mission is to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to feel safe and supported, cultivating a unified and collaborative unit of women who can depend on each other for assistance that leads to entrepreneurial development and growth.





The female empowerment platform educates its members in six key business skills over the course of a year: marketing, branding, business law, accounting and compliance, business profile and strategy, and pitch presentations and public speaking.





FLC will be hosting the awards evening on October 12 at Workshop 17 at the V&A Waterfront.





The event will celebrate the 2019 winner of the First Lady Chamber Business of the Year and highlight the top 5 businesses in their programme this year.





Each member will be recognised with personalised certificates of completion. For details contact Moosa or Wise at [email protected] co.za





Cape Times