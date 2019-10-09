Cape Town – After participating in a 12-month entrepreneurship programme with the First Lady Chamber (FLC), 10 strong female entrepreneurs have been nominated for the top three prizes in the first Annual First Lady Chamber Business of the Year Awards, which will be held at the Waterfront in October.
Specific Key Performance Indicators have been established to evaluate the performance of each nominee. On September 9, they submitted their business plans based on their learnings and findings in the programme.
The nominees are Amina Abrahams, Aneeka Moosa, Abashiya Achilles, Ferouza Hendricks, Gadija Khan, Rushdiyah Narker, Tarryn Abrahams, Tasneem Galant, Zaitoon Ebrahim and Khadeeja Samsodien.