Cape Town – A top immigration lawyer, his wife and an employee have been arrested for alleged corruption, money laundering, racketeering and fraud, the Hawks said on Wednesday. Smith, 49, his wife Cornelia and employee Shafieka Salie were arrested on Monday. They are accused of running a fraudulent immigration company between October 2011 and July 2014.

On Tuesday, Cornelia's bail was set at R1 million, R100 000 of which must be paid within 72 hours, News24 reported. Craig’s application for bail was opposed by the State and he will apply for bail again on Friday. Salie is out on R1 000 bail.

The trio are accused of running an enterprise in Smith's legal practice, Craig Smith and Associates (CSA), that sought to illegally secure temporary or permanent residency in South Africa for foreign nationals

Smith is also accused of bribing Home Affairs officials in Cape Town for the "legalisation" of his clients who had overstayed their permits.

Smith allegedly deducted tax and Unemployment Insurance Fund contributions from his employees' salaries but did not remit the money to their SA Revenue Service and the Department of Labour, TimesLive reported.

Smith faces up to 1 125 charges ranging from racketeering, incitement, fraud, forgery, uttering and money laundering.

The charge sheet says: "In some instances, clients of CSA had themselves been complicit to the fraudulent activities.

"But there were many other instances where the clients themselves were wholly unaware of the fact that their permit applications had been compiled using and/or had been supplemented with forged documents and false information and that they, too, had been defrauded in various manners in the process."

The State claims that when a client did not qualify for a particular permit or did not have supporting documentation, Smith and his staff "would forge documents with which to compile the client’s permit application".

"In other instances, there would not even be any job offer and the foreign national would be wholly unqualified or unskilled," according to the charge sheet.

