Top Knysna municipal official to fight his ousting

Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola is continuing his duties as he intends to appeal the court decision that set his appointment aside, the municipality confirmed. Last week, Western Cape High Court Judge Mas-Udah Pangarker ruled Sebola’s appointment as municipal manager was null and void, as well as calling for a fresh advertisement process.

However, following a special council meeting this week, Sebola indicated he was appealing the decision, said municipality spokesperson, Christopher Bezuidenhout. “The judgment was deliberated upon during (Wednesday's) special council meeting. However, Sebola has filed an application for leave to appeal the judgment. As a result, he will continue his duties until the decision on the application for leave to appeal is made,” said Bezuidenhout. According to court documents, Sebola was shortlisted with two other candidates during the selection process, through which all candidates underwent an assessment and interview process conducted by Roy Steele and Associates.

The Steele report had assessed the shortlisted candidates on their knowledge and experience competencies through which the other candidates were ranked as “advanced”. Sebola was ranked as “needs development as per written assessment/minimum competency course completed”. DA constituency head in Knysna, Dion George, said they would oppose the appeal. “The question that must be asked is why Mr Sebola is so determined to cling to his office. What unfinished business remains to be done?

“... Sebola and the ANC/EFF/ PA Coalition of Corruption that appointed him have collapsed service delivery in Knysna. The town is gripped by a water crisis, waste removal crisis, sewage crisis and financial crisis. “The DA will... approach the High Court for them to urgently declare that Sebola may not return to work while he pursues his appeal, if it is granted,” said George. Sebola did not respond to a request for comment.

After the court judgment, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said the decision should be seen as a “strong warning message to councils that do not respect the relevant legal frameworks when making appointments in municipalities”. “We will remain firm on the minimum requirements and procedural requirements as set out in law, and councils should reacquaint themselves with these before embarking on recruitment to avoid the steps that we have had to take on this matter.”