Roytowski graduated in medicine from UCT, and after several years of practice in ophthalmology, urology, general surgery and neurology in South Africa and the UK, he gained an MBA at graduate business school INSEAD in France and Singapore.
A practising academic neurosurgeon with a keen interest in pituitary disease, Roytowski specialises in skull base and endoscopic surgeries.
He is a consultant specialist at Tygerberg and Christiaan Barnard Memorial hospitals, a fellow of the College of Neurosurgeons of South Africa and an executive member of the Society of Neurosurgeons of South Africa.
MPS is the world’s leading, not-for-profit, protection organisation for doctors, dentists and healthcare professionals. It has been supporting South African healthcare professionals for over 60 years and today has over 30000 members across the country. It has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.