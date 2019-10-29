Top new post for leading city neurosurgeon Dr David Roytowski









Cape Town-based neurosurgeon Dr David Roytowski has been appointed to the Council of the Medical Protection Society (MPS). Picture: Bowmans/Twitter Cape Town - Cape Town based neurosurgeon Dr David Roytowski has been appointed to the Council of the Medical Protection Society (MPS). Roytowski graduated in medicine from UCT, and after several years of practice in ophthalmology, urology, general surgery and neurology in South Africa and the UK, he gained an MBA at graduate business school INSEAD in France and Singapore. A practising academic neurosurgeon with a keen interest in pituitary disease, Roytowski specialises in skull base and endoscopic surgeries. He is a consultant specialist at Tygerberg and Christiaan Barnard Memorial hospitals, a fellow of the College of Neurosurgeons of South Africa and an executive member of the Society of Neurosurgeons of South Africa. MPS is the world’s leading, not-for-profit, protection organisation for doctors, dentists and healthcare professionals. It has been supporting South African healthcare professionals for over 60 years and today has over 30000 members across the country. It has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The Council of MPS is focused on setting the overall strategic direction of the organisation and has substantial clinical membership and input. It approves the group’s values, strategic plans and annual budget.

Council members lend their expertise and insights, including on the issues facing healthcare professions, and drive much of the work MPS does on behalf of members.

“I am delighted to be joining MPS Council,” Roytowski said.

“I am looking forward to working with their wide range of medical, dental, legal and financial experts from around the world and to contributing my understanding of the local healthcare environment and the pressures that healthcare professions in South Africa face,” he added.

MPS chair Dr Ian Eardley said the society was fortunate to have secured such an eminent and respected healthcare leader to take up this vital role.

“We are proud to have a new council member based in South Africa. Alongside our teams working across the country, David will help to ensure that MPS is closely connected to members and continues to act in their best interest.

“David’s experience and knowledge of the local healthcare environment will be of great benefit to the council and to the MPS membership as a whole,” Eardley said.