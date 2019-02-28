File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A senior police officer accused of raping a sex worker has been suspended from his duties and is expected in court today. According to the sex worker, the officer, alleged to be the visible support commander at the Bellville police station, pulled up next to her two weeks ago, identified himself as a police officer, and threatened to arrest her for prostitution.

The officer then allegedly asked the woman to perform oral sex on him, which she did, and the officer then allegedly went on to penetrate the woman with his fingers.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut yesterday said the officer was arrested last week and made his first court appearance the following day.

“The suspect has been suspended from duty,” Traut said.

The Sex Worker Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) came out in support of the women.

It said sex workers were often threatened into performing sexual acts on officials in various capacities.

Sweat media advocacy officer Lesego Tlhwale applauded the Bellville Police Station and the investigating officer for making the arrest.

“Sex workers in South Africa are vulnerable and experience systematic violence, abuse, extortion, and rape at the hands of those posing as clients and the police.

“Because of this, we at Sweat vow to support the sex worker who was violated,” Tlhwale said.

