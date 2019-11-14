Top police officer shot dead while reversing out of his driveway in Bishop Lavis









The scene where a 52-year-old lieutenant-colonel was shot dead in Bishop Lavis this morning. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A police officer, Lieutenant-Colonel André Kay, was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis home on Thursday morning. "Crime scene experts are still on the scene of a shooting incident where a 52-year-old lieutenant-colonel attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit was shot dead on Thursday morning. "It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50 when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene," said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "An unknown assailant opened fire on the officer and ran over Lavis Town Train station towards Clarke Estate." Paramedics and police had rushed to the scene, but the officer died of his wounds before he could receive help.

It's believed Kay was shot though the window on the driver’s side of the car while reversing out of his 11th Street home in Bishop Lavis. Kay was on leave and on his way to take a friend to hospital, according to a source.

"Acting Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the member, who has been described as a dedicated police official.

"His colleagues and family are receiving trauma counselling. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anti Gang Unit hotline number 0800 664 264."

Crime scene experts at the scene where a 52-year-old lieutenant-colonel attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit was shot dead this morning. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

