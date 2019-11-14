Cape Town – A police officer, Lieutenant-Colonel André Kay, was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis home on Thursday morning.
"Crime scene experts are still on the scene of a shooting incident where a 52-year-old lieutenant-colonel attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit was shot dead on Thursday morning.
"It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50 when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene," said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "An unknown assailant opened fire on the officer and ran over Lavis Town Train station towards Clarke Estate."
Paramedics and police had rushed to the scene, but the officer died of his wounds before he could receive help.