Cape Town – US-based South African ceramicist Simphiwe Mbunyuza has added international honours to his accolades after receiving two awards at the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art. The 30-year-old won the biggest award of the night, the 2019 Oscar Jacobson award, which offers a scholarship to one person only, and the Red Clay Faction award for his work Ingono (Udder).

Mbunyuza’s work was selected to be part of an exhibition, for which he had to apply, and was selected for a show.

The Kraaifontein resident from the Eastern Cape uses a coiling technique used by Xhosa people for centuries to make pots.

Mbunyuza said: “I’m still pinching myself in disbelief. The awards really surprised me. It’s an honour that I become one of the exhibits, and my creativity and hard work were judged and recognised to be among the best. This pushes me to strive for excellence.”

He said his interest in ceramics started while he was living in his Butterworth village. Boys would mould cows and other objects from the clay on the river banks.

“At my secondary school a teacher got to know about my interest and creativity. She groomed me and other boys, and at weekends she taught us art free of charge. That’s where I took my craft seriously and got my foundation.”

Mbunyuza studied Fine Art at Walter Sisulu University, where he learned more about painting and drawing. He won awards for excellence in ceramics and drawing.

In 2017 he achieved a breakthrough in France with five artists from the US and Mexico. They were selected to produce a body of work that was exhibited at the end of the Artists in Residence Vallauris programme.

“During the programme I spoke to an Oklahoma University professor, not aware of his title. I shared how I desired to study abroad and gain more skills.

"He told me about his programme and asked me to apply for it and I was accepted. He helped me with funds and I received three scholarships. Last August I joined the Masters of Fine Arts programme.

“My experience here has been a blessing and a bliss. I believe my future is bright and I’m pursuing more opportunities. My dream is to land in New York for a solo exhibition or attend any of their exhibitions, as it is a world of art.

“Then to take all the skills and go back to Butterworth, open a ceramic factory and start programmes and share my skills.”

