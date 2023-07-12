Torching of trucks ‘economic sabotage’, says Minister

Transport Minister Sindiswa Chikunga has described the recent spike in the torching of trucks on SA roads as economic sabotage, which must attract the “harshest penalties permissible in law.”

She was reacting to reports that two more trucks were torched in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, following similar incidents in Mpumalanga, and Gauteng. The biggest attack in Mpumalanga at the weekend involved the torching of five trucks on the N4 Road near Machadodor. The trucks were reportedly burnt at Waterval Boven which caused severe destruction and loss for different trucking companies.

Two vehicles, a light delivery vehicle and a sedan with five occupants allegedly stopped the trucks, instructed the drivers to take their personal belongings before setting the trucks on fire. In a statement on Tuesday, Chikunga said: “This is criminality that will not be tolerated. These criminals are committing an act of economic sabotage, which must attract the harshest penalties permissible in law. “Our road network is the lifeblood of our economy and transports valuable cargo that keeps the wheels of our economy turning,” she said.

“The ability of trucks to transport freight is an enabler of economic activity and trade with other markets, which is critical for our economy, as the road freight transports in excess of 80% of all our cargo,” said Chikunga. One of the two freight trucks that caught fire on the N2 at Canefields, situated between eNseleni and eMpangeni. Picture: Supplied She said her ministry continues to work as part of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to address the challenges facing the sector.

“Behaviour by any party that is outside of that agreed framework will neither be condoned nor tolerated. We call upon law enforcement authorities to unleash the full might of the law in dealing with those who think they can sabotage our economy with impunity. We equally appeal to other road users and communities to work closely with law enforcement authorities and report suspicious conduct on our roads. We will not allow our roads to be used as an arena to commit crime.” Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Manamela said: “An example should be made out of the people behind this act. Besides the great financial loss caused in terms of the damages, other road users were inconvenienced as the road was closed down for hours as police and other role-players were busy with investigation and assessment. The perpetrators thereof should be hunted down and be brought to book."