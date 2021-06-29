Torrential rains cause misery in several informal settlements

Torrential rains on Monday destroyed Khayelitsha father Masixole Ndlani’s shack, leaving him fearing for the well-being of his and other children. Several informal settlements were flooded on Monday, among the worst affected being in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi and Strand.

Ndlani, a resident of Qandu Qandu, said his furniture and clothes were also damaged. “As we speak, I have nowhere to go and I have no means to fix the damage caused by the heavy rains. My groceries, furniture and clothes have been damaged and I am only left with these that I am wearing. “Our children suffer chest pains due to the cold and dirty water. The government cannot come and assist us during days like these. They make excuses that we illegally occupy the place, but if its elections they do access our areas and urge us to vote and that is not fair to us at all.

“They must know that even we, the poor people, can see what they are doing, and the time will come when we will ask them not to come in our areas because we illegally occupied it,” said Ndlani. Mayco human settlements member Malusi Booi said the extreme increase in mostly large-scale, organised unlawful land occupations had led to the establishment of new settlements on flood-prone land in many parts of the metro such as in Khayelitsha. “The City assists where possible. It must be noted where most of the unplanned settlements have been formed, the terrain is prone to flooding, waterlogging and the catchment of water.

“This is why the City also encourages informal settlements residents to help reduce the impact of flooding where possible, especially in areas where the City is unable to assist due to the residents settling in a floodplain, dam, road reserves, water retention ponds, wetland or other waterlogged areas, as well as on privately owned land. “The City performs various services to reduce this risk of flooding where it can, but those in areas such as informal settlements that are situated on waterlogged land are especially vulnerable.” National Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said hopefully the heavy downpours would recharge dam levels in the Western Cape.