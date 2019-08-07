Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town says it cannot predict the extent to which the "total shutdown" on Thursday will be supported and what impact it would have. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Wednesday: "The City of Cape Town notes the reports of a planned shutdown in a number of areas for tomorrow.

"We have had no direct engagement with the organisers, so we cannot predict the extent to which the shutdown will be supported and what impact there will be.

"However, the City will provide any support to the South African Police Service that may be required around road closures, impact on traffic and other public safety measures that are required. SAPS is the lead agency in terms of public order policing.

"The City supports peaceful protest action, but call on participants to respect the rights of others by not preventing free movement, and to refrain from any damage to refrain from damaging any public or private infrastructure or placing any lives at risk.

"We do not believe it is helpful to limit mobility to already vulnerable communities as nothing is achieved by that.

"Such a protest simply harms the community one claims to be wanting to help and further disincentivises investment and job creation in that community, as well as preventing residents there from getting to work, preventing service delivery and preventing emergency vehicles from helping the community.

"We do not believe that this form of protest is in the public interest."

A total of 13 areas have been confirmed thus far for the "total shutdown" set to take place from 5am to 11am on main routes.

Fadiel Adams, from Gatvol Capetonian, told the Cape Times on Wednesday: "Only 13 areas have confirmed they will be taking part at the moment.

"We don't know what will be happening with the rest, but the momentum is growing and more people in other areas are starting to call because they didn't know about it.

According to the police, "the group is encouraging community members who are backyard dwellers on the Cape Flats to shut down all major arterial roads, including highways into and out of the Cape Town CBD".

The following areas are "targeted to be disrupted on the day of the protest", the SAPS said: Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Eastridge, Woodlands, Parkwood, Lavender Hill, Kensington, Factreton, Ocean View, Elsies Rivier, Delft, Bo-Kaap, Ottery, Egoli informal settlement and Mamre.

The mostly backyarders are disgruntled over, among others, the following:

* A lack of housing opportunities for coloured people

* The perpetuation of apartheid-style spatial planning

* A total lack of housing opportunities close to work and the constant, huge housing waiting list.

Asked how many people they are expecting to take part, Adams said: "There are so many factors at play. There is the weather, Law Enforcement intimidation, our people have been receiving calls from SAPS, some ward councillors are threatening they will be locked up, we don't know, we'll see tomorrow."

On Cape Talk on Wednesday morning, Adams came under attack from callers who objected to not being able to go to work.

"Not everyone is going to agree on everything. I am apologising to everyone who is going to lose out on a day's work, but you have to understand that losing out on a day's work compared to losing out on your rights, your future and your right to dignity, you just can't compare the two.

"I know South Africans are going through a tough time, but we are asking everyone to understand that it's for this one day. You know people are living in shacks, losing their last possessions that type of thing. This has to happen.

Asked what makes this shutdown different, because there have been quite a few, Adams said: "It's never been done on this scale before. Never before have the coloured community come out in this way.

"We are always protesting in silos and this is the reason why the City can ignore us or make us rubbish promises they know they won't keep. This time we don't want promises, we want cast-iron guarantees.

"There is no politics involved. We've deliberately fought to keep political parties out of this. We don't want anyone scoring points on our people's behalf."

Adams said they have been talking about the shutdown for more than a year.

"When Bonginkosi Madikezela (the DA provincial leader and former MEC for Human Settlements, who is now the MEC for Transport and Public Works) started coming into our communities, being so 'shocked' about the conditions people are living in and that kind of claptrap, making promises of land and housing.

"And then he moved to a new portfolio so the promises can start with a new MEC, who can claim ignorance to what the previous administration did, that's when we decided this needs to happen."

Regarding the shutdown and how it will be implemented, Adams said: "We've not instructed any community where or how to shut down. We have only asked for engagement and participation.

"We hope and pray that no stones will be thrown, that no motorists or robots will be targeted. This is a peaceful protest and not a riot.

"After the protest we will be handing our memorandum to the mayor, the MEC and the minister and we will be giving them only 21 days to come up with a plan. They will have to burn the candle at both ends because our people will not suffer any longer than they absolutely have to.

"After 21 days, if we don't get those cast-iron guarantees then we will start again and it will be indefinite. Cape Town will be closed for business."

Cape Times