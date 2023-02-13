TotalEnergies plans for oil exploration work offshore ‘have several shortcomings’

Cape Town - Environmental activist organisations The Green Connection and Natural Justice say the environmental and social impact assessment for the proposed offshore oil and gas exploration by TotalEnergies EP South Africa around 75 km to 120km in the Knysna, George, and East Coast areas, has several shortcomings. The groups argue the assessment is “lacking” when it comes to assessing the full impact of the proposed project on marine life and ecosystems and on climate change.

TotalEnergies EP South Africa and its partners applied for a production license on September 5, and an environmental and societal impact assessment was initiated. This assessment is meant to provide a description of the project’s economic, social, and environmental impacts, the measures planned to preserve the environment, and the related social and economic benefits. However, the organisations say the assessment has several shortcomings.

“After careful assessment, we found the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment to be severely lacking, particularly when it comes to assessing the full impact of the proposed project on marine life and ecosystems, and on climate change,” said The Green Connection’s Kholwani Simelane. The organisations say they question the accuracy of the modelling regarding the effects of methane from a blowout, “especially since studies show that methane can cause depletions in oxygen levels and acidification when dissolved in the marine environment. The organisations added that the impacts of sonar and seismic surveys on all species in the affected area must consider impacts on marine mammals as well as other acoustically dependent marine species.

TotalEnergies has previously maintained that the project is expected to supply gas to the South African domestic market and its “social performance is reflected in the quality and durability of its relations with stakeholders: It is illustrated by the company’s ability to avoid, reduce and compensate its impacts on communities”. It said the future production facilities would be connected to an existing platform and pipelines roughly 75 km offshore and it “already voluntarily reduced the scope of the license application by excluding the area currently classified by the South African authorities as a protected marine area”. TotalEnergies did not respond to further requests for comment by deadline.