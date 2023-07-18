Tourist lost in thick mist on Table Mountain

Hikers have been advised to take care and dress warmly when heading outdoors following cold, wet and misty conditions on Table Mountain. Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said rescuers responded to reports that a 35-year-old Chinese tourist was missing on Saturday afternoon.

A tour group had been given an hour to explore the top of Table Mountain before meeting back at the Upper Cable Station at 4pm. “The gentleman was separated from the rest of the group and became completely disorientated in the thick mist,” WSAR said. “He contacted the guide at 4.30 pm, expressing his difficulty in finding his way back.

“After losing contact with him, the guide called the emergency number.” Moments before the rescuers began searching for the tourist, the guide received a message stating that he had been successfully located at the upper cable car station. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway brought him down the mountain in the cable car.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “We’ve seen the impact that the cold, wet and misty conditions have had recently and we urge all wilderness enthusiasts to take care and dress appropriately when heading outdoors. “Wear those waterproof layers and always carry an extra warm layer with you. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway brought him down the mountain in the cable car. Picture: Facebook