Tourist swindled out of R39 000 by ATM fraudsters

Cape Town - Visitors to the city centre have again been warned not to fall for scammers after a tourist was swindled out of R39 000 by sophisticated ATM fraudsters at the weekend. The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) said the fraudsters had used the old trick of convincing visitors they need a “permit” to walk in the CBD, and that ATMs issue permits.

The latest incident was reported at about 7.46pm on Friday on the corner of Riebeek and Adderley streets. A mobile CCID public safety officer (PSO) patrolling in the area spotted a man who looked disorientated and asked if he was okay. “The man told the officer that three men in security uniforms told him he needed a ‘permit’ and offered to assist him to obtain it at an ATM.

“Moments later, he got a notification that R39 000 was withdrawn from his account,” the CCID said. “Usually, the fraudsters watch as the person types in their PIN and swop or steal their bank card and withdraw huge amounts of cash.” The officer advised him to open a case with the police and to block his card.

“Please do not fall for this story, even if the swindlers are well-dressed and look like security guards. It’s a scam,” the CCID said. “Please be vigilant and alert friends and loved ones that they do not need permits in town.” Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has safety concerns in the CBD can report these to the CCID’s 24-hour control centre at 082 415 7127.