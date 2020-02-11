File picture: Pexels

Cape Town – Two tourists have been attacked in Wemmershoek, an hour's drive from Cape Town between Paarl and Franschhoek. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, AfriForum's Ian Cameron head of safety said the tourists were attacked by three suspects in their cottage on a farm in the Franschhoek Valley.

The nationality and identity of the tourists have not been revealed. No further details were available other than that no firearms were stolen.

Meanwhile, an elderly German national has died and two men were treated for shock following a boating accident at Witsand, near Mossel Bay.

The 79-year-old deceased and her husband live in Cape Town and have a holiday home in Witsand, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. The man's brother was with him at the time.