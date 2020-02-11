File picture: Pexels

Cape Town – Two tourists have been attacked in Wemmershoek, an hour's drive from Cape Town between Paarl and Franschhoek.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, AfriForum's Ian Cameron head of safety said the tourists were attacked by three suspects in their cottage on a farm in the Franschhoek Valley.

The nationality and identity of the tourists have not been revealed. No further details were available other than that no firearms were stolen.

Meanwhile, an elderly German national has died and two men were treated for shock following a boating accident at Witsand, near Mossel Bay.

The 79-year-old deceased and her husband live in Cape Town and have a holiday home in Witsand, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. The man's brother was with him at the time.

According to witnesses, the boat had capsized at the Breede River mouth and the NSRI was immediately deployed to the scene, but the woman had died on their arrival. 

The woman’s body was placed in the care of police and Western Cape Emergency Medical Services, and the capsized boat was towed to shore.

“Police have opened an inquest docket,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.