Township pharmacist more than just a caring hand in pandemic

Cape Town – Joe Slovo pharmacist Thembekile Mahintsho has joined the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by educating his community while still providing an essential service. Mahintsho, who is also studying accounting, opened the township’s first pharmacy in 2018, and sells over-the-counter medication and traditional remedies. He decided to open Magethe’s Medical Store, named after his clan, after watching his father suffer due to poor health. Mahintsho used food bursary money to start the business, which has now had to adapt under lockdown. “I have information and posters that I hand out in the community to educate them about the virus, and I have also added things like sanitisers and masks,” he said. He said the financial impact of the coronavirus has affected many in the community.

“A lot of people were not able to work and were not making money because of the lockdown, but they still needed medicine. Most of them would come to me and ask to get things on credit, and I would write their names in my book and provide them with what they needed.”

Mahintsho said delivering medication, which had provided additional revenue, has not been possible due to lockdown restrictions.

“I have to wait for walk-ins and I have to put up strict rules for clients when they come to the pharmacy,” he said.

Many residents have still not grasped the reality and enormity of Covid-19, Mahintsho added.

“You still see children playing in the street and people are carrying on like it’s the same as before.”

Mahintsho said his business has suffered financially but he plans to prevail as he believes it has made a difference in the community.

“I get a lot of compliments and advice from others in the pharmaceutical industry, and they tell me to hang in there. But my sales were affected and some financial backing would go a long way.”

He said many parents appreciated what he has been doing as their children fall ill when the seasons change.

“Many kids were getting sick with the flu and the parents thought it may have been corona, but I think it was just because the season was changing. I am glad I was there to be able to assist them,” Mahintsho added.

Cape Times