Traffic cop accosted by three assailants shoots alleged N2 hijacker

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident after a traffic cop shot an alleged hijacker on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported just after 9am on the N2 Outbound at Old Faure Road, before Mew Way.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the traffic officer received rapid response from fellow officers and police members. “Preliminary information reveals that a traffic officer stopped to enquire about and assist a white bakkie that was stationary at the side of the road. On approach, he was accosted by three armed assailants who pointed a firearm at him. “The officer pulled his firearm in retaliation and wounded one of the assailants in his leg. The other suspects fled. An imitation firearm was recovered on scene. The suspect was transported to hospital for medical treatment,” said Pojie.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the traffic officer was patrolling on Old Faure Rd when he noticed a vehicle that had stopped along the N2 and observed three suspects “creeping up” on the vehicle. “The traffic officer rapidly departed from his vehicle and ran across the embankment, but the suspects, each now armed with a firearm, began threatening the occupants. “With the one suspect now taking aim at the official, the officer withdrew his firearm and fired at the suspect, hitting him twice. The suspect dropped his firearm and fell to the ground, while the remaining two suspects fled back in the direction of the Ikwezi Park informal settlement.”

Smith said the occupants of the vehicle were unharmed and the suspect was given medical assistance before being transported to hospital. “The N2 was closed temporarily as the scene was processed by SAPS Forensic Services. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered the firearm used in the attack was a replica. “The suspect will however still face several charges, including that of armed robbery,” said Smith.