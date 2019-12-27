Traffic officers arrest three for drugs, illegal firearm









Cape Town – City Traffic officers have made three arrests in recent days for the possession of drugs and an illegal firearm. On Christmas Eve, officers attached to the Transport Enforcement Unit spotted a well-known drug dealer with a carrier bag at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange, City Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Friday. "They stopped her and conducted a search, finding 510 mandrax tablets in the bag. The 34-year-old woman was arrested and detained at the Bellville police station," Coleman said. On Christmas Day, officers attached to the RBT unit stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint along Jakes Gerwel Drive. They found an unlicensed firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. The suspects, aged 30 and 35, were arrested and detained at the Athlone police station.

Meanwhile, the vigilance of Kensington Crime Prevention Unit members has led to the arrest of two suspects for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition as well as the possession of mandrax.

The unit was conducting patrols in Ventura Street, Facreton, when they noticed three men walking in the area and acting suspiciously at about 10pm yesterday, Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said.

"They pulled over and upon stopping and searching the men, they discovered that one of them had a 9mm Norinco firearm and a whole mandrax tablet in his possession.

"The members proceeded to arrest the 31-year-old suspect. Once charged, he is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges related to the possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition and the possession of mandrax."

On Monday, just after midnight, police officers were responding to a complaint when they decided to patrol in Albacore Street, Facreton.

"As they were patrolling, they noticed a suspicious person at the aforementioned address dropping something. Members rushed to look at what was dropped and saw that it was a 38 Special Taurus with rounds of ammunition.

"The suspect, aged 21, was subsequently apprehended by members. Once charged, he is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges related to the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition."

Cape Times