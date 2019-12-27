Cape Town – City Traffic officers have made three arrests in recent days for the possession of drugs and an illegal firearm.
On Christmas Eve, officers attached to the Transport Enforcement Unit spotted a well-known drug dealer with a carrier bag at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange, City Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Friday.
"They stopped her and conducted a search, finding 510 mandrax tablets in the bag. The 34-year-old woman was arrested and detained at the Bellville police station," Coleman said.
On Christmas Day, officers attached to the RBT unit stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint along Jakes Gerwel Drive. They found an unlicensed firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.
The suspects, aged 30 and 35, were arrested and detained at the Athlone police station.