Tragic shooting of Ravensmead High pupil prompts security at local schools

The murder of a Grade 8 Ravensmead High School pupil has necessitated stricter security at schools in the vicinity where the boy was shot and killed on Tuesday morning. The community has been left reeling from the tragedy in which Grantham van Reenen and two other teenagers were shot while on the way to school.

A 55-year-old man was shot and wounded metres away and was rushed to a medical facility for treatment. It is unclear if the incidents are linked. The SAPS Anti-Gang Unit has launched a manhunt for the shooters. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed that matric exams will continue while timetable changes have been made for other grades as they remain on alert for safety purposes.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the shooters fled into the St Andrew’s Technical High School grounds on Tuesday morning. “Sadly I can confirm that a Grade 8 learner from Ravensmead High School was shot and killed while travelling to school. Two other individuals were also shot and are being treated for their injuries. The two other individuals are not learners. “The alleged perpetrators fled into the grounds of St Andrews Secondary School, as learners were entering the school gates. This caused panic among the learners. Some fled the school grounds. The schools in the area immediately went into lockdown mode in terms of safety procedures; however, some parents collected their children from the schools.

“This has affected examinations at some schools, with timetables being amended to accommodate the change,” said Hammond. She confirmed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination went ahead at all schools and their district counselling support teams are at the institutions to provide support. “The WCED NSC examination team was also alerted immediately and measures were put in place to ensure that the Grade 12 learners could write their NSC exam and that the integrity of the examination (was) not compromised. Counselling support is being provided to the learners. Security has also been arranged to ensure that the learners feel safe during the examination.

This is a tragic and sad day for all concerned and we will continue to provide the necessary support,” said Hammond. Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa said reports from the scene indicate the children were on their way to school when the shooting occurred. “It is alleged that two gunmen in a vehicle disembarked in Donnegal Street and fired shots. As a consequence the 14-year-old was killed and others aged 15 and 17 were injured. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said Potelwa.

Police confirmed a man was shot and wounded metres away from where the teenager was murdered. “The area has been bolstered with additional deployments in an effort to stabilise the precinct. The motive for the shooting forms part of ongoing investigations. Part of the investigations undertaken is to determine if the two incidents are related,” said Potelwa. Provincial Community Police Forum spokesperson, Rafique Foflonker condemned the shooting.