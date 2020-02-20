Stephanus Louw, 48, was attacked by three knife-wielding suspects last month when he left his cabin at the Bellville station to turn the train back to Kraaifontein station, said his union.
“At the moment, I can’t close my hand or use all my fingers properly. A physiotherapist is treating me twice a week and I need to see the surgeon, who operated on me to save my arm, again on March 8. Only then will I know my fate,” he said.
Louw has been a train driver for the past 26 years and is stationed at Kraaifontein.
United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Steve Harris said Louw’s case was an example of why the statistics of the SAPS and the Railway Safety Regulator did not reflect the reality of the situation on the trains nationwide.