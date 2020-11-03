Trainee inspector in attempted hijacking after saving stray dog
Cape Town – The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) said one of its trainee inspectors escaped with his life after a gun-wielding hijacker demanded the keys to his vehicle, near Mfuleni, on Tuesday afternoon.
The society said Sivuyile Kilwa was on his way back from Khayelitsha driving a vehicle fully loaded with dogs for sterilisation when he noticed a stray dog in poor condition on the side of the road near the Mfuleni and N2 four-way intersection.
He decided to pull over to help the dog when he was suddenly confronted by a gun-wielding hijacker who aimed the weapon at his head and demanded the keys to the vehicle, the AWS said.
“He very quickly concluded that he needed to make a quick getaway and in his attempt to avoid being shot, he collided with the vehicle in front of him.
“Thankfully the vehicle did not stall or sustain major damage allowing him to literally barge his way to safety.
“Sivuyile serves the most vulnerable and crime-ridden parts of the Cape Metro and this year alone has survived two armed hijack attempts.
“He is a brave and dedicated inspector who unhesitatingly goes where ‘angels fear to tread’ and also a proud father who has had his life flash before him on more occasions than he cares to remember.
“He will once again receive professional trauma counselling to help him cope with the stress and unavoidable dangers of his job that involves him doing immeasurable good within so many otherwise forsaken and forgotten communities,” the AWS said.
Cape Times