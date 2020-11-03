Trainee inspector in attempted hijacking after saving stray dog

Cape Town – The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) said one of its trainee inspectors escaped with his life after a gun-wielding hijacker demanded the keys to his vehicle, near Mfuleni, on Tuesday afternoon.

The society said Sivuyile Kilwa was on his way back from Khayelitsha driving a vehicle fully loaded with dogs for sterilisation when he noticed a stray dog in poor condition on the side of the road near the Mfuleni and N2 four-way intersection.

He decided to pull over to help the dog when he was suddenly confronted by a gun-wielding hijacker who aimed the weapon at his head and demanded the keys to the vehicle, the AWS said.

“He very quickly concluded that he needed to make a quick getaway and in his attempt to avoid being shot, he collided with the vehicle in front of him.

“Thankfully the vehicle did not stall or sustain major damage allowing him to literally barge his way to safety.