Transnet calls for participation in appointing port operator

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is calling on interested parties to respond to a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the appointment of a terminal operator at the Port of Cape Town. Transnet said this was in an effort to foster collaboration and unlock business value to deliver fit-for-purpose port infrastructure.

The scope of the RFP will require the successful bidder to acquire, operate, maintain, refurbish or construct and transfer a liquid bulk terminal for a 25-year concession period at the Port of Cape Town. “The issuance of the RFP is aligned to TNPA’s mandate to facilitate the provision of port services and facilities with emphasis on port revenue diversification, job creation, infrastructure development and collaboration with the private sector to foster sustainable economic growth. “The Liquid Bulk Precinct within the Port of Cape Town enables the efficient movement of liquefied cargo across South Africa and beyond, facilitating international trade and ensuring security of supply,” said Ophelia Shabane, Acting Port Manager for Port of Cape Town.

The proposed facility is a brownfield site linked to Eastern Mole and Tanker Basin berths within the port’s Liquid Bulk Precinct. The berths within this precinct are classified as common user berths for liquid bulk commodities and the advertised site has a total footprint of approximately 18 722 square metres. TNPA said it is implementing a phased approach with the issuing of the RFPs for the Port of Cape Town’s Liquid Bulk Precinct, ensuring compliance with Section 56 of the National Ports Acts No. 12 of 2005. The RFP is deemed as Phase 1 of the Section 56 project processes. “Strategic concessions continue to enhance the port's attractiveness and overall competitiveness in the global maritime trade landscape,” TNPA said.