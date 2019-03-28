Commercial fishing is one of the factors that have led to the African penguin becoming endangered. Photo: Saprec

Cape Town – The Mossel Bay Seabird and Rehabilitation Centre (Saprec) has received a boost of R100 000 to its efforts to conserve sea life, thanks to the Transnet National Port Authority. Saprec provides treatment and temporary care to injured, diseased, displaced and oiled indigenous marine birds.

Mossel Bay Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) manager Shadrack Tshikalange said the donation on Tuesday was part of the port’s ongoing environmental responsibility towards the conservation and rehabilitation of marine life.

“Saprec plays a key role in fighting the decline of biodiversity, and our continued partnership with them reflects TNPA’s passion and heart to contribute to and drive a better South Africa forward.

"Saprec’s work is vital, as the centre’s efforts contribute to the survival of the African penguin, a special endangered species,” he said.

Commercial fishing and environmental fluctuations have contributed to a food shortage that has seen the species decline.

Other threats include attacks by predator sharks and feral cats, injuries and mortalities from fishing nets.

Tshikalange said the partnership with Saprec was aligned with TNPA’s corporate social investment strategy.

“Our corporate social responsibility initiatives are underpinned by actions that drive sustainable social impact.”

Saprec, a registered non-profit organisation, is run on a volunteer basis and relies on external funding.

Saprec founder Carol Walton said the donation meant a lot to them.

“This will basically enable us to carry on with our work and improve the facilities, getting medicines for the birds. We are also planning on finding a bigger centre to construct buildings, as ours is now small. The money will be very helpful.”

