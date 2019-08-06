Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Trauma and emergency centre visits at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital increased by more than 4000 patients last year. This is according to the fundraising arm of the hospital, the Children’s Hospital Trust, which recently released its annual report.

With 272 beds available at the hospital, doctors were able to perform 7 376 operations last year, compared to 6 475 in the previous year.

Admissions last year increased to 20 787, compared to 20 384 during the previous financial year.

Outpatient visits decreased during 2018 to 121 518, compared to the 2017 figure of 127 179.

Children’s Hospital Trust chairperson Randall Titus shared news of the completion of two building projects.

“Two of the trust’s more significant building project achievements are undoubtedly the recent completion and official opening of the new neonatal high care unit at the Red Cross and the new neonatal unit at Groote Schuur Hospital.

“The first phase of the oncology upgrade at Red Cross is also now complete. On the horizon for the Red Cross is its new emergency centre.

"The planning for this large and complex project is advancing on schedule. The trust’s management and professional teams continue to impress, despite the challenging economic climate in which this important project is being tackled.

"Together with these building projects, the trust also completed the multi-year funding cycles of a number of programmes,” said Titus.

Children’s Hospital Trust chief executive Louise Driver said the two building projects were key achievements.

“These new units will ensure that the vulnerable neonates that are treated here receive the best medical care possible during their treatment and recovery.

"The trust has also helped to ensure that the hospital’s young patients are cared for holistically through its ongoing support and funding of the hospital’s social work child protection programme, the RX Radio child-led hospital radio station, and the breath-easy tracheotomy and home ventilation programmes,” said Driver.

Treasurer John Bester said that although donations were less compared to the previous financial year, it was another good year for the trust.

“The financial year, which ended on December 31, was another good year for the Children’s Hospital Trust. Donations received amounted to R57.8 million (R89.1m in 2017).

“The performance of the fundraising team during the year has been very good in raising money for the various projects and programmes supported by the trust in a difficult fundraising environment.”

Details for donations: Standard Bank; branch code: 025009; account number: 071443126; reference: name and surname.

For more information, visit: https://www.childrenshospitaltrust.org.za