The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre started monitoring the spread and the risk posed by the notorious tree-killing beetle known as the polyphagous shot-hole borer since August last year. Picture: City of Cape Town/Twitter

Cape Town – A total of 100 infected reproductive trees have already been removed in the Western Cape since August last year and if a tree-killing beetle threat is not controlled, it could have a disastrous effect on the agricultural and tourism sectors in the Western Cape. The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (WCDMC) started monitoring the spread and the risk posed by the notorious tree-killing beetle known as the polyphagous shot-hole borer since August last year.

Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said the beetle is an alien pest that targets healthy trees and kills them.

“The beetle infects the healthy trees with a disease that rapidly kills them off. It has been known to infect over 110 different tree species including fruit trees like grapevines and avocado trees amongst others.

"This is naturally a concern to us given the importance of the fruit industry to the Western Cape economy.”

Saying the beetle could have a serious and disastrous effect on the agricultural and tourism sectors in the Western Cape, Bredell highlighted that notable areas of devastating current infestations include Sandton and Houghton, Johannesburg, in Gauteng.

“The beetle is tiny, smaller than 2mm, it reproduces rapidly and has no natural enemies in Africa. It appears to be spreading rapidly and there is little guidance and slow progress from the national government on dealing with the issue, despite the first outbreaks having been reported in 2017.

"The National Department ofEnvironmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries should immediately take full responsibility to control and eradicate to spread of PSHB,” says Bredell.

In the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town has already taken significant measures to deal with the threat and the minister has urged other councils not to take the matter lightly.

“The City has established a task group and is addressing the problem in their area of responsibility. They have established a 24-hour reporting portal and have indicated that this portal may be able to accommodate other municipalities too. I’m urging municipalities to grasp this offer and work together to tackle this scourge.”

In addition, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has already been briefed by the province and has indicated it will escalate the matter at a national level.

“The NDMC has also resolved to brief the new National Minister: Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) in an effort to solicit additional funding to mitigate the spread of the PSHB and will also be raising the situation at the NDMC meeting with the various provinces,” Bredell said.