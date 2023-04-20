Tributes continue to pour in for slain activist Loyiso Nkohla

Cape Town - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has expressed her condolences to the family of slain Loyiso Nkohla. The 40-year-old former Se’skhona People’s Movement leader and former ANC Youth League member was shot and killed at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station on Monday, while three more people were wounded and rushed to hospital.

Kubayi has urged members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact law enforcement agencies. “Mr Nkohla will be remembered for his activism as a representative for disadvantaged communities. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones for his untimely passing and we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow,” she said.

Nkohla was an advocate for the Langa and Philippi railway occupiers, who are yet to be relocated. He had changed political affiliation a number of times, and joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in 2021 before he left politics to pursue his career in business. The PA paid tribute to Nkohla, saying that “he was a man who quite literally would give you his car if he thought you needed it”.

“It has become almost a cliché to talk about how much better Cape Town is than the rest of the country, but the mother city remains a deeply divided place where life is bleak for anyone on the wrong side of the tracks. “May his killers be brought to justice and may his soul rest in eternal peace. We also wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said the PA. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211